Huiet captures win No. 100 as Texas State rounds out Southwest Showdown

Head Coach Sean Huiet captured his 100th career win as Texas State went 2-1 over the weekend at the Southwest Showdown tournament in El Paso.

Since taking over the program of longtime head coach Karen Chisum, Huiet has led the Bobcats to one Sun Belt Conference Championship and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a first round win in 2020. Last season, Texas State made the NCAA Tournament as an At-Large bid for the first time in program history.

In Huiet’s 100th career win, Texas State defeated the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders 3-0 [2927, 25-20, 25-22].

Sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch led the team in kills with 17 followed by freshman M.J. McCurdy with 13. Senior setter Ryann Torres led the team in assists with 36 while senior libero Alyssa Ortega led the team in digs with 23.

Following the win, Texas State regrouped and defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-0 [25--14, 25-19, 25-13].

Wunsch and McCurdy led the team in kills with 12 each while Torres led the team in assists with 32. Ortega led the team in digs with 14.

The Bobcats closed out the tournament against the host UTEP Miners.

In a thrilling first set, the Bobcats fell to the Miners 34-32. The second set was another thriller, which saw the Bobcats fall again to the Miners 25-23.

Texas State ran out of gas in the third set as UTEP won 25-13 to win the match 3-0.

Wunsch led the team in kills with 14 followed by McCurdy with 12. Torres led the team in assists with 17 followed by sophomore setter Carlee Pharris with 15. Ortega led the team in digs with 13.

Both Wunsch and McCurdy were named to the Southwest Showdown all-tournament team.

The Bobcats start conference play on the road against Louisiana Friday and Saturday.

