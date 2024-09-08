Hunters flock to fields as Dove Season begins

Although some Texas dove seasons are better than others, I always anticipate the Sept. 1st opener. Last year was fair but this season should be a barn burning. Spring population surveys conducted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department estimates that 34.4 million mourning doves. This is the third highest count in survey history. Also, a record high white-winged dove population of 12.8 million was counted.

The white-winged population increase does not surprise me. My backyard is loaded with white-wings.

Hunting buddy, Jason Nichols and I hunted a lake near Fentress Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of morning doves were flying. But we had one problem. I wasn’t the only one who had permission to hunt. At least 30 hunters were filling the skies with lead flack. We were unable to get into the best spots near the lake. But we still had a good hunt harvesting 16 birds.

The big population of doves this fall is due to a rainy spring and early summer rains. This led to a good nesting season through most of the state. The rains also resulted in heavy weed growth which makes it difficult to find dead birds. A good dog is worth their weight in gold for this. If you don’t have a dog, never take your eyes off the spot where the bird falls. Not even to reload your shotgun. Walk straight to your mark and you can find most birds.

As always, a Sept. opener is a sweaty affair. At least we were not in the triple digits. We did need lots of water.

We both had our Labrador Retrievers. Annie, my 11-year old dog, is really slowing down but is still a pro. Jason’s chocolate lab, Kemah, is about five years old but has never hunted doves. She is on a big learning curve.

“Given the conditions and the number of birds, as long as the weather holds this month, hunters should expect a very good season throughout most of the state,” TPWD Migratory Game Bird Program leader Owen Fizsimmons said. “Summer rains should also result in a good crop of late weeds and flowering plants seeding out just in time for some late season hunting for anyone still chasing doves after Sept..”

Another species of dove that is gaining numbers in Texas are Eurasian Doves. Also known as ringnecks, they are an invasive species. TPWD is not excited about these invaders competing with our local mourning and white winged birds. But I like the ringnecks. They are larger birds and very beautiful in color and markings. They are easily identified in the field by their size and pigeon-like flight. They do not count against your 15-bird limit. No limit and no season on the invaders.

If things follow the normal pattern this year, the local birds will be shot up and scattered after the first week of shooting. They also become more wary. When we hunted Sunday, Jason and I were in full camo. Most of the crowd hunters were wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts. They stood out in the open and still had close shots on the birds. That won’t work after a few days. Camo will become essential.

If the weather becomes dry, a good waterhole with shallow sloping banks will pay off most of the season. Doves usually water twice a day. I like to hunt in water holes in the late afternoon and fields with food [sunflowers, croton, etc.] in the mornings.

After several good cold fronts in late September and early October, migrating doves will suddenly begin to arrive. This can be some of the best hunting of the whole dove season. Most hunters have given up and you and a few die-hards will have it to yourselves.