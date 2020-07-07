Isaac Mancias commits to Blinn College Buccaneers

Isaac Mancias had been thinking about going the junior college route for awhile.

The San Marcos infielder was elated when he received his first offer to join Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team and verbally committed to the Cowboys right away. But now, after some time, Mancias is changing course.

Mancias announced in a note posted to Twitter on Monday he is changing his commitment to Blinn College.

“Hardin-Simmons is a great school, it felt like home. I mean, the coach (Steve Coleman) is amazing he felt like another (San Marcos head coach Bryan) Webb. And that’s the reason why I verbally committed there, because it just felt like a place for me and it felt like a place for home,” Mancias said. “And then I started thinking, like, JUCO route, two years, I can develop and get bigger and hopefully transfer out to (an NCAA Division I school.)”

Mancias has played at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham a few times and loved Blinn’s campus the few times he’s visited, which factored into his decision.

But a chief reason was that fellow graduating Rattlers Aaron Martinez and Ryan Wilder are planning to join the Buccaneers as well. The trio played together in their San Marcos uniforms one last time last Thursday in the McComb Ford West’s High School Baseball Senior Celebration in San Antonio, each getting a taste of what attending Blinn together might be like.

“Just to be with those guys, it’s amazing,” Mancias said. “You know, when I heard that they were going there, it kind of like, it comforts you a little bit knowing that there are people there that you’ve known. And I’ve grown up with Ryan and Aaron since I was little, we’ve played against each other all our lives. And just to know that they’re going there and they’re going to be playing with me, alongside of me, there’s no better feeling and it just makes me feel more comfortable. And I know it’s gonna make all of us push each other to go and do more.”

Mancias said he’s looking forward to beginning his college career.

“(I’m excited about) getting a spot on the team, getting a starting spot for sure. I’m gonna come in there and compete for anything, do whatever I have to do,” Mancias said. “And also to get get my basics out of the way, again, so I can transfer out to a bigger university.”