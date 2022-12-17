Islanders outrebound Bobcats, sink TXST’s comeback effort

Texas State fell to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 56-47, inside Strahan Arena on Friday.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the opening quarter. But the Islanders put together a strong second quarter, outsourcing Texas State by 14, to take a 24-16 lead into the half.

A third-quarter rally saw the Bobcats even the score at 31-31 following a layup by redshirt senior forward Lauryn Thompson with 1:19 left in the frame.

“I thought we did well with adjustments coming out of the locker room from halftime, but at the end of the day, if we don’t get the defensive stops we need, it’s going to be really difficult to win games,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said.

The Bobcats continued to battle with TAMU-CC. Graduate senior guard Tianna Eaton and Thompson knocked down buckets to get Texas State to within a point early in the fourth quarter. Graduate senior guard Taelour Pruitt hit a jumper with 3:27 left in the final period to cut the deficit to 48-45. But the Islanders sank the Bobcats’ comeback effort by going on a 8-2 run in the final three minutes to secure the win.

“I always felt like we put ourselves in good positions throughout the game, when we had some lulls or miscues, but the important piece of what we need to do, which is finishing the play and that’s something we have talked about a lot as a team over the last three weeks,” Antoine said.

Texas State’s defense held the Islanders to just 29.4% from the field during Friday’s contest, while the Bobcats shot 45.2%. But Texas State was outrebounded, 42-31, including TAMU-CC securing 22 offensive boards to the Bobcats’ four.

“When we force low-percentage shots, we have to do a better job of rebounding,” Antoine said. “We allowed a lot of offensive rebounds tonight, which prevented us from really being able to come back and then we felt a lot of pressure to score so we took some poor shots.”

Thompson led the Bobcats with 13 points. Graduate senior forward Chelsea Johnson tallied a team-high six rebounds. Graduate senior guard Kennedy Taylor paced Texas State with five assists and three steals. Eaton tallied three blocks on Friday.

The Bobcats return to Strahan Arena to play Houston Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.