Izabella Olivo signs letter of intent with Huston-Tillotson

San Marcos Girls’ Soccer senior forward Izabella Olivo signed her letter of intent Tuesday to join the Huston-Tillotson women’s soccer team in the fall.

Olivo was named to the All-District 26-6A Honorable Mention list in both her sophomore and junior seasons with the Lady Rattlers. As a senior, she was voted by her teammates as one of the team captains and ended the 2021 season as the runner-up for the Utility MVP honors in the league, landing on the all-district First Team.

The three-year letterman finished her career at San Marcos with 24 goals and eight assists. She’ll look to rack up a few more with the Rams.

“She was the heart and soul of the squad,” Lady Rattlers head coach Jason Carnley said. “Off the field, one of the quietest and kept-to-herself-type of person, but on the field, she was larger than life. Battled hard, very tough, aggressive and always had something to prove. It was fun watching her grow and compete as an athlete and I’ll forever miss her work ethic. One of the best gamers you will see — fierce, and all heart.”