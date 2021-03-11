Johnson named Sun Belt Coach of the Year, gets 'interim' tag removed

Texas State officially named Terrence Johnson its new head coach Thursday afternoon, removing the “interim” title Johnson had worn since former head coach Danny Kaspar resigned on Sept. 22.

“This is an exciting day for Bobcat Basketball. I am thrilled to announce Coach Terrence Johnson as the next men’s basketball coach at Texas State,” Director of Athletics Dr. Larry Teis said. “His leadership, effort, and perseverance since he has been a part of our program have been outstanding and we are elated to offer coach a multi-year agreement to lead our young men.”

In his first year as head coach, Johnson pushed the Bobcats to an 18-7 overall record and won the Sun Belt regular season championship with a 12-3 conference record. It was the program’s first league championship since 1999.

For his efforts, Johnson was awarded a four-year contract with the same financial stipulations as Kaspar’s contract, according to Teis, which included a $300,000 annual salary. He was also voted as the Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

“This is a special day for me, and I am certainly humble appreciative of the opportunity,” Johnson said. “The credit has to go to these young men for their character and intestinal fortitude for being able to overcome so much over the course of this season. They were flexible and adaptable. I am so proud of them and their accomplishments. They do not get enough credit in what they have been able to do, while also maintaining a level of excellence in the classroom. This is a great group of young men and I would not want to be the head coach of any other team. Texas State is where I want to be, and I am excited for the opportunity moving forward.”

Junior guards Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry also received postseason recognition from the Sun Belt, the former being selected to the all-conference First Team and the latter named to the Third Team. Harrell averaged 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year — all career-highs. Asberry averaged a career-best 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Both players shot over 40% from outside this season.

The team will wait to see if it receives a bid to either the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) or College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Sunday.

“Not only did Coach Johnson lead our team to a winning season, he led them through the challenges of a pandemic and historic winter storm,” Texas State President Dr. Denise Trauth said. “He has shown true dedication to his players and to the university, earning the respect of his team and the reputation as a players’ coach. We are very proud of Coach Johnson and our Bobcat men’s basketball team.”