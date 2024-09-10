Johnson rallies in second half to beat Stony Point

Buda Johnson outscored the Round Rock Stony Point Tigers 21-7 in the second half en route to a 35-24 win.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 on the season.

Johnson ran for over 348 yards on the ground on 40 carries even with running back Kael Hatnot leading the charger. Hatnot finished the game with 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the win followed by quarterback Garrett Hall with two carries for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson will look to keep their undefeated season alive when the Jaguars go on the road to Austin High to battle the Maroons.

DRIPPING SPRINGS BLOWS OUT SAN ANTONIO WAGNER

Dripping Springs bounced back from a season opening loss to Austin Vandergrift and defeated the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds 357.

Despite leading 7-0 at halftime, the Tigers scored 28 second half points in the blowout win to improve their record to 1-1.

Dripping Springs will look to their winning ways alive on the road against the Harker Heights Knights.

HAYS DROPS HOME OPENER TO PFLUGERVILLE

Pflugerville was too much for the Hays as the Hawks dropped their home opener to the Panthers 46-7.

Hays will look to bounce back in their district opener against the Pflugerville Hendrickson Hawks.

LEHMAN FALLS TO SAN ANTONIO JAY

The Lobos will still search for their first win of the season after losing to the San Antonio Jay Mustangs 48-0.

Lehman starts district play on the road against the Lockhart Lions. The Lions lead the overall series 10-3 though the Lobos won their last meeting between the two teams last year 41-31.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc