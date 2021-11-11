Kissing Tree Veterans Group hosts 2nd annual golf tournament

The Kissing Tree Veterans Group hosted its second annual Veterans Day Golf Scramble on Nov. 9 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos. Fifty-six players participated in the event, including 42 veterans from Kissing Tree, three Wounded Warriors, four veterans from the developer Brookfield Residential and seven sponsors/friends of the KT Veterans Group. The event generated donations totaling $1,500 from local businesses and government officials. The $1,500 will be donated to a veteran charity of the winning team’s choice.

Army Team No. 1 successfully defended their previous year’s title and once again shot the lowest score of 61 (11-under from a par 72) to retain the Chairman’s Trophy. Army Team No. 1 is comprised of Bill Gordon, Bill Richardson and Larry Walsh, all Vietnam War Era veterans. Team Army chose the Wounded Warrior Project as the recipient of the $1,500 donation.

Sponsors of the event included KT residents David and Sherry Reel, Steve and Debbie Riley, John and Mimi McCallum, and Pam and Bucky Couch, as well as local businesses and government officials like Cody’s Restaurant, Kristin & Blake Williams (Wonder World Cave), Quinten Clayton (Texas Regional Bank), Les Stephens and Karl Kuhlman (City of San Marcos Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief), Rebecca Ybarra from the San Marcos Convention and Visitors Bureau, Director Public Safety Chase Stapp, Councilman Mark Gleason and Councilman-elect Jude Prather.