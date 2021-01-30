Lady Rattlers bounce back against Hays for first district win

Since the beginning of district play, it’s been difficult for the Lady Rattlers to secure a win.

They suffered back-to-back losses on the road against Lake Travis and Austin Westlake, which was tough considering San Marcos was undefeated going into district play.

But the energy was shifted on Friday night when the Lady Rattlers defeated the Hays Rebels, 1-0, at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. Head coach Jason Carnley knew the match was going to be tough and physical, but his team came out on top.

“I thought we started really strong, energy level was really good,” Carnley said. “I’m proud of these girls, we needed that win. We just fought Lake Travis and Westlake, tough, tough teams. I knew Hays would be tough, too, and it’s good to come in at home and get your first district win.”

The Lady Rattlers (4-2, 1-2 district) started off powerful and scored 13 minutes into the first half. Once again, junior Soriah Banda made the goal for San Marcos. She’s grown into a new role, which is proving to be successful for the team.

“She’s finding the back of the net,” Carnley said. “I mean, this is a new position for her, she’s moving around well, she’s seeing that field. She’s growing, she’s been turned. She stepped in those shoes that we needed and she keeps scoring goals. I’m happy.”

San Marcos was able to get a few looks at the goal during the second half. Within seven minutes, Banda almost scored her second goal from senior Izabella Olivio, but the shot didn’t make it in.

The final half of the game was more physical, but the Lady Rattlers were able to stay on top of the defense and kept pushing, leaving the Rebels (2-3-1, 1-3 district) scoreless in the end.

Hays had a few shot attempts, but none were able to find the goal. With less than 15 minutes left in the game, the Rebels nearly scored, but sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Tims was able to make the save for the Lady Rattlers. Tims had multiple stops during the game, which helped her team secure the win.

“Caitlin’s been a brick wall lately,” Carnley said. “She’s young, she’s learning, but every game she’s improving. If she keeps doing that, we’re gonna be alright, we’re gonna be great. She’s demanding the ball and she’s gonna keep on fighting.”

Carnley was happy with how his team competed in this match compared to the two previous games. He said they had just come out of quarantine before the first district match and they weren’t in shape. But the energy that the team brought to Friday night’s game was the difference-maker in the end.

The Lady Rattlers will face the Austin Maroons in the next district game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House Park. Carnley knows the match will be tough, but hopes his team will keep pushing through and gain another win.

“There are gonna be fights, it’s gonna be whoever wants it more. So, we build on that next week and we keep doing what we’re doing. Hopefully, we’ll come out on top.”