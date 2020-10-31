Lady Rattlers defeat Austin Akins, 3-1

San Marcos earned a 3-1 (25-21, 12-25, 27-25, 25-18) victory on the road over Austin Akins (2-11, 1-9 district) on Friday.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh posted a double-double with a team-high 17 kills and 17 digs. Senior outside hitter Layla Diaz also notched a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.

Walsh led the Lady Rattlers with three aces, followed by senior libero Julia Antu, outside hitter Riley Dow and middle blocker Samantha Booth with two each. Antu also paced the back row with 21 digs.

Sophomore middle blocker Liana Guerra blocked two shots and junior middle blocker Emery Jones added another rejection. Sophomore setter Ruby Gordon dished out 35 assists during the match.

San Marcos (7-4, 5-1) returned to the Snake Pit on Saturday to host Austin Bowie (6-6, 4-4) in a 12 p.m. match and later traveled to Del Valle (0-9, 0-9) for a 4 p.m. match. Both matches ended after press time.