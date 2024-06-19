Lady Rattlers go undefeated at the TABC Showcase

San Marcos competed at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase in Bryan-College Station over the past weekend.

The Lady Rattlers went undefeated in all three contests with San Marcos beating Longview 53-34, Iowa Colony 44-35 and Katy Taylor 44-18.

“In all three games, the other team came out hot and punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Head Coach Cooper Harralson said. “We made adjustments and the girls adjusted fast. We answered back, and it took us a second to amp up the defense. When those things happened, the girls all came together.”

They battled through everything that came their way, did a great job of overcoming different situations of adversity and stuck together” Though each game came with a set of contrasting challenges, Harralson was proud of the team for their ability to overcome them and come away with a win.

“I was very impressed with how they handled different situations throughout the games in the showcase,” Harralson said. “Basketball is a game of runs. The only question is if you sustain a run or can you stop a run quickly and answer back with your own.

A key in the Lady Rattlers success was defense and scoring points in transition.

“We were able to answer the call in all three games when another team went on a run,” Harralson said. “We sustain our aggressiveness on defense and put pressure on the ball. We forced turnovers, got out in transition and finished on the other end.”

Another key factor Harralson was happy with was being able to overcome a missed basket opportunity on a good shot attempt.

“We shot the ball pretty well,” Harralson said. “There are times when the ball goes in and other times when it doesn’t. Everyone was able to handle the ball. Even when they got a good shot opportunity and it didn’t go in, it didn’t affect the way they played on the next possession. They were able to get back on defense, keep playing and worked to get the ball back with the focus on getting the shot the next time.”

At the TABC Showcase, no matter the score or the result, Harralson needed the Lady Rattlers to show that nobody was going to outwork them. They also needed to prove that they could work through mistakes.

“There were a few things that I wanted to see,” Harralson said. “I want the identity of our team to be that we are going to be the hardest working team on the court. We followed through on that, and it was the number one thing I wanted to see was us outworking anybody we play against win or lose.”

“I wanted to see our ability to play through adversity when our shot is not falling through,” Harralson said. “Can you still contribute to the team in other ways through defense and rebounding? Everyone did that.”

San Marcos will continue to work through summer workouts before starting up the off-season workouts later in the year.

The San Marcos boys basketball team will also compete at the TABC Showcase, playing this weekend at the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBM