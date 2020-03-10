Lady Rattlers lift at regional meet

Seven Lady Rattlers competed at the 6A Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Division 1 Region 2 meet in Del Valle. Briana Caballero, Quiana Green, Criselda Facundo, Gabriela Medellin, Victoria Gutierrez, Ezra Mendez and J’Lyssa Gonzales all contributed to the team placeplacing fourth overall. Ezra Mendez placed fifth in the 181-pound weight class, J’Lyssa Gonzales placed fourth in the 198-pound class, Briana Caballero placed first in the 97-pound class, and senior Criselda Facundo placed first in the 123-pound class. Briana tied the region squat record of 270 pounds and Criselda also tied the region squat record of 335 pounds. Criselda also broke the region record in deadlift with 380 pounds and the total weight record with 885 total pounds and was additionally awarded Outstanding Deadlift Performer on the lightweight platform. J’Lyssa, Briana and Criselda all qualified for the state meet and will compete in Waco at on March 21.