Lady Rattlers pick up multiple All-District honors

San Marcos Volleyball saw six Lady Rattlers named to the 2020 All-District 26-6A teams, the school announced on Monday.

Junior Maggie Walsh was named the district’s Most Valuable Hitter, scoring 334 kills this season (5.1 per set) with a .351 hitting percentage. Head coach Jared Te’o noted that earning the Most Valuable Hitter award as a junior is a “pretty huge honor.”

“It’s always an honor to get recognized for your hard work, and be able to represent San Marcos at the same time,” Walsh said.

Walsh was also listed on the All-District First Team along with senior libero Julia Antu, who led the team with 254 digs (4.0 per set) and 38 serving aces.

“This is my first year getting (the First Team honor), which is exciting because I finally got to play my position," Antu said. “It's been a goal of mine every year and it was always a little disappointing when I didn't achieve it but I am very thankful that I was able to earn it in my last year!”

Senior outside hitter Layla Diaz and sophomore setter Ruby Gordon both earned spots on the All-District Second Team. Diaz trailed only Walsh with 142 kills this year (2.3 per set) and Antu with 25 aces. Gordon dished out 10 times as many assists than any other player on the roster with 583 (9.0 per set).

Senior and junior middle blockers Samantha Booth and Emery Jones, respectively, were both Honorable Mentions. Jones led San Marcos with 38 blocks this season, with Booth contributing another 22.

In addition to picking up multiple All-District honors for their performance on the court, eight Lady Rattlers were recognized for their performance in the classroom. Antu, Booth, Gordon, Jones, junior defensive specialist Iyanna Luna, senior setter Robin Ramos, Walsh and junior manager Quiana Green were named to the Academic All-District Team.

“I’m extmely proud of the hard work of these ladies,” Te’o said. “To have them excel on and off the court is a true testament to where the program is heading. I’m excited that eight were honored on the academic team and six to their respective All-District teams.”