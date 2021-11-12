Lady Rattlers pick up numerous District 26-6A laurels

A pair of San Marcos Volleyball players signed their letters of intent and the team picked up numerous district honors for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

“The awards these young women have gotten is just a testament to the growth of the program and where it’s heading,” head coach Jared Te’o said. “Each of the individual awards is a direct reflection of their hard work but also the work of every member of the team. It’s incredible for each of them, and a huge shoutout for the academic awards.”

Senior outside hitters Maggie Walsh and Joselyn Roberson both held signing ceremonies on Wednesday to make their NCAA Division I commitments official — Walsh accepting an offer from Texas State and Roberson from Tarleton State.

Walsh was named the District 26-6A MVP after averaging 5.22 kills per set on .320% hitting and digging 4.24 balls per frame. She was also selected to the all-district First Team along with Roberson, who averaged 3.3 kills and 2.5 digs per set, and junior setter Ruby Gordon, who averaged 9.14 assists and 1.94 digs.

“Maggie getting MVP is so deserving,” Te’o said. “And I’m so glad the coaches thought so too.”

Senior middle blocker Emery Jones and freshman outside hitter Brinkley Reeves were both voted to the All-District 26-6A Second Team. Jones tallied 111 blocks on the year and swung for a .275 hitting percentage. Reeves averaged 1.96 kills and 2.2 digs per set.

Junior libero Callissa Castro and middle blocker Lianna Guerra both received Honorable Mentions. Castro had 222 digs and 24 aces this season. Guerra added 88 kills.

In addition, a dozen Lady Rattlers made the Academic All-District Team — Sara Delgado, Gordon, Nayeli Granados, Halynn Hernandez, Jones, Iyanna Luna, Mia Maldonado, Grace Pactanac, Reeves, Marissa Rocha, Elizabeth Salmon and Walsh.

Te’o was voted the district’s Coach of the Year — an award that historically has gone to the first- or second-place team in the league. The head coach led San Marcos to a 32-13 overall record in 2021, helping the Lady Rattlers earn a fourth-place finish in the district and a second consecutive berth in the playoffs.