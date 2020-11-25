Lady Rattlers return from quarantine to beat Shoemaker

San Marcos girls’ basketball returned to the court for the first time since being placed on a 14-day quarantine. The team kept its perfect season alive after defeating Killeen Shoemaker 36-32 on Tuesday afternoon in a hard-fought game.

Two days of practice is all the time the Lady Rattlers (2-0) had to get back in basketball mode. During the first week of scrimmages and games, they were still trying to implement plays and schemes into their arsenal. But with the two-week break, they had to start over once again while also trying to get their conditioning back. The last two days of practice was more of a mental battle than physical.

“It was a lot of playbook drilling, it was mentally draining. (Head coach Veronda) Kendall threw a lot of plays at us. We definitely got a lot of shots up too,” senior guard Kayla Presley said. “I know in the future we’re going to be getting a lot more conditioning in because that’s, I feel like, where we struggled the most this game.

“I agree with our conditioning needing a little bit more time to get back in shape. We’re not in shape or as in shape as we want to be because of the two weeks that we were out but I was really excited to be back on the court with my teammates. I know we were all excited to play and especially get the dub.”

The energy saved up from quarantine was displayed in the first quarter when the Lady Rattler defense forced four turnovers, resulting in an 11-4 lead after the first quarter.

San Marcos displayed its 1-3-1 look to the visitors but Shoemaker cut backdoor leading to an easy layup. The next time the Wolves did that, it led to a foul with 2.9 seconds in the half. The different defensive looks is something head coach Veronda Kendall said the team has to this year.

“We talk about keeping them off balance and changing defenses to try to get an advantage. Making them have to read those new fences and make different decisions almost every time down the court,” Kendall said. “And of course, when we get our legs back, I think we’ll be much more effective at it. That’s something that we pride ourselves in doing is trying to bring that strong steady energy defensively.”

Senior forward Faith Phillips was held scoreless in the first half but she flipped the switch at the most important times of the game. San Marcos’ offense went stagnant in the third quarter until the senior recorded her first bucket by scoring an and-one at the basket. Her next bucket gave her team a 25-24 lead early in the fourth. Killeen stole the lead right back but Presley found a cutting Phillips once again.

Shoemaker knocked down a set three from the wing, which cut the lead down to one with 1:55 left in the fourth. They had a chance to take the lead but missed both at the free throw line. San Marcos did the opposite and sealed the game, 36-32.

Each of Phillips’ 11 points came in the second half. It started on defense for the senior. That’s what kept her confident after a tough first half.

“Well I think just shaking it off. I like to, whenever I’m on defense, whenever they’re bringing the ball up, shake it off. It’s a new play and whenever we get back down on defense to get a stop, and then that gets me going on offense,” Phillips said.

Presley recorded a team-high in points and rebounds finishing with 12 and 9. She also chipped in five assists and three steals. Phillips added six rebounds to her stat line.

San Marcos looks to remain perfect this Friday inside the Snake Pit against Antonian Prep (6-0) at 1 p.m.