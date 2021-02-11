Lady Rattlers set to host Cedar Park Vista Ridge in playoffs

Head coach Veronda Kendall relayed to her team they would have to flip for the location of their playoff game. The team turned to each other, discussed and came up with “tails never fails.” It didn’t.

As a four seed heading into the playoffs, San Marcos (14-5, 9-5 District 26-6A) was lucky to receive a home playoff game against District 25-6A’s winner — Cedar Park Vista Ridge (16-5, 12-1).

The Lady Rattlers come into this game gripping a five-game win streak and have one of the most dangerous defenses in the area. They can throw multiple different looks at you on that side of the ball with runs of 2-3 zones, half-court 1-2-2 traps or even a box-and-one, which they’ve recently implemented over the last couple of games. San Marcos has only allowed its opponents to score 50 or more points four times this season. The players’ confidence gives them the mentality of anything but a No. 4 seed heading into the game and home court gives them even more of a chip on their shoulder.

“Winning that toss was a big relief, especially with different schools having different COVID protocols on fans being allowed in the gym,” senior forward Faith Phillips said. “We aren’t a normal four seed, so the fact that Vista (Ridge) has to come play us in our house is a big deal.”

The Lady Rangers have crossed into San Marcos’ district a couple of times this season and have been successful in each visit, defeating Austin Bowie, 81-30, and Lake Travis, 70-56, in the early stages of the season. Even though San Marcos has homecourt, it may not be much of a factor considering Vista Ridge is 7-1 on the road this season. And the stout defense of San Marcos could be disqualified if the Lady Rangers can put up points like usual — they have only failed to reach the 50-point mark four times this season, going 1-3 in those contests.

However, they do mimic the style of play the Lady Rattlers exhibit: good all-around basketball with players who can light up the scoreboard on any given night.

“Vista Ridge has a well-rounded team just like us,” Phillips explained. “They have a pretty skilled player who plays well around the high post and has a good shot as well as a big post player who uses her body well.”

A matchup to look out for will be Phillips and senior guard A.J. Everett. Both are coming off of 20-plus-point performances and are looking to go out on a high note as seniors. The role players on the Lady Rattlers will also have to continue to shine in the biggest moments. Their success has equated to wins and can make San Marcos a scary No. 4 seed.

“I feel like these past few games, we are finding how we all piece together as a team and are understanding our roles on how we can contribute in the game,” Phillips said. “With all those pieces coming together that is making us dangerous.”

San Marcos and Vista Ridge take the floor inside the Snake Pit at 7 p.m. Friday night, pending good weather.