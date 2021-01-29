Lady Rattlers take fourth at Lampasas Girls Invitational

The San Marcos Lady Rattlers golf team placed fourth in the Lampasas Girls Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28th with a team score of 437 in Lampasas. Kayleigh Dorsey led the team with a score of 100. Rounding out the team was Megan Seaton, Isa Ortiz, Emerson Wanner and Daniella Alvarez.

The girls have two more tournaments in the spring before they play in district on March 31 at Avery Ranch golf course.