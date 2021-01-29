Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo submitted by San Marcos CISD Athletics

Lady Rattlers take fourth at Lampasas Girls Invitational

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 2:28pm
San Marcos Girls' Golf
Staff Report
Friday, January 29, 2021

The San Marcos Lady Rattlers golf team placed fourth in the Lampasas Girls Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28th with a team score of 437 in Lampasas.  Kayleigh Dorsey led the team with a score of 100. Rounding out the team was Megan Seaton, Isa Ortiz, Emerson Wanner and Daniella Alvarez.

The girls have two more tournaments in the spring before they play in district on March 31 at Avery Ranch golf course.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021