Lady Texans exit playoffs after comeback attempt falls short at Cuero

The Wimberley Lady Texans basketball season came to a disappointing end as a valiant comeback came up short to the Cuero Lady Gobblers in a 52-42 loss in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Wimberley finishes the season at 13-14 overall which is the most wins in a season since the 2015-2016 team who went 17-15.

The Lady Gobblers jumped on Wimberley from the start as Cuero raced out to a 9-0.

Junior Makenzie Haston made the first points of the game for the Lady Texans with a three-pointer to trim the lead down to 9-3.

Cuero extended the lead back to 13-3 before Wimberley trimmed the lead down to 13-7 after going to the free-throw twice as the two teams headed into the second quarter.

Another scoring by the Lady Gobblers pushed the lead up to 22-8 before a pair a free throws by WImberley stopped the run. Going into halftime, Cuero took a 28-12 lead.

The third quarter saw Cuero continue to bundle up the Wimberley offense to just 10 points during the period. Heading into the final period, Cuero took a commanding 41-22 lead.

But just like they did all season long, the Lady Texans refused to give in.

Wimberley kicked off the fourth quarter by going on a 12-4 run to cut the lead down to 45-34.

In the end, the Lady Gobblers were able to hold off the vicous Lady Texan comeback in the end to hold on for the 52-42 win.

Leading the team in scoring for the Lady Texans was Haston with 11 points followed by junior Grace Harney with 10 points.

Though the team didn’t shoot great on the floor, the Lady Texans stayed in the game with a phenomenal free throw shooting performance making 23 out 26 shots for a solid 88% shooting percentage.