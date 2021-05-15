LBJ Museum Golf Tournament held at Plum Creek

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum of San Marcos celebrated the 18th Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament recently at the Plum Creek Golf Course with 15 teams and 60 golfers enjoying a perfect spring day.

The Soechting Law Firm won first place, with golfers Charles Soechting, Lucas Roberts, Johnny Roberts and Tyler Ware prevailing.

They edged out the First Lockhart National Bank team with Jim Sherwood, Cody Day, Sal Calzoncit and Josh Cox in second place. Placing third was the team sponsored by Texas Regional Bank with golfers JD Dillinger, Jason Hendrix, Quinton Clayton and Jeff Whittacre.

Other trophies went to Kari Bellville, Texas State University, for women’s longest drive; Phillip Nadeau from Breihan Electric’s team won the men’s longest drive; and Brian Olson, owner of Premier Cuts, had closest to the pin.

Ted Breihan, a founder of the LBJ Museum and the tournament’s namesake, made a special visit to the event to watch the competition.

Other teams competing in the tournament were sponsored by Century Link/ Yarborough Agency, the Greater San Marcos Partnership, the McCoy School of Business-Texas State University, Breihan Electric, Carbajal and Associates, Premier Cuts, Texas State University, Linebarger Attorneys at Law, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, Germer Insurance, and the Bobcat Golf Range.

“We want to thank our teams, sponsors, donors, and the Plum Creek Golf Course who made this event a great success,” said Linda Rodriguez, Museum Vice President. “Especially this year, it was great to see old friends and meet new ones.”

Hole sponsors included Frost Bank, Department of Political Science-Texas State University, Greater San Marcos Partnership, Ozona Bank, Linebarger Attorneys at Law, Office Texas State University, Carmel Imel and Ed Mihalkanin.

The event also featured raffle items donated by Titos Handmade Vodka, Frog Pond Distillery, Hye Rum, Dripping Springs Vodka, Alexander Vineyards, Slate Mill Wine Collective, Texas Heritage Vineyards, Twin Liquors, Middleton Brewery, Lost Draw Cellars, John Navarrette, Whataburger and Messina Hof Winery.

Donating breakfast treats were Mochas and Javas, Whataburger, and Chick-Fil-A.

The LBJ Museum, located at 131 N. Guadalupe Street in downtown San Marcos, features exhibits honoring President Lyndon Johnson, who graduated from Texas State University in 1930. The museum is open free to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tours and facility rentals are also available. For more information, contact Debby Butler, Museum Manager, at 512-353-3300.

First place team Soechting Law Firm, with winners (left to right) Charles Soechting, Johnny Roberts, Lucas Roberts and Tyler Ware

Second place team members (left to right) Josh Cox and Cody Day representing the First Lockhart National Bank

Third place team Texas Regional Bank represented by Quinton Clayton