Local softball team heading to World Series

The San Marcos 10U Rattler All Stars are heading to the Pony League World Series in Laredo, Texas after falling just short last year.

Head Coach Gilbert Palomares is proud of his team for putting in the hard work this season which has resulted in the Rattlers stacking up multiple victories.

“We won our last fifteen games in a row,” Palomares said. “I’ve coached this group for a while since they were younger. They have put in the hard work which has resulted in a bunch of wins.”

After falling just short of making it to Laredo last year, Palomares knew this year’s group could have shot at making it.

“Last year we placed one spot out of the World Series,” Palomares said. “Coming back into this season while having the same core of kids, I knew this team was going to do something special. I knew they could advance to the World Series this year based on their performance last year.”

One of the keys for the Rattlers success this year has been their work ethic while focusing on making the basic plays.

“They kept working and got better everyday at practice,” Palomares said. “They continue to make the routine plays this year compared to last year which has made a difference. They also made some timely hits.”

As the Rattlers continue to rack up wins on the field, it turns out that softball isn’t the only sports they excel at.

“Not only does this group of girls win softball championships, they excel at other sports too,” Palomares said. “They recently won a volleyball championship and won a basketball championship too. They always come out and work everyday and don’t complain at all.”

For Palomares, the reason for the team’s success is a simple one.

“It’s their drive,” Palomares said. “They are a bunch of really good kids. They excel at everything from on the field to in the classroom.”

Though the Rattlers are going to be facing a tough challenge, Palomares know his team will be prepared.

“There are going to be a bunch of great teams just like us,” Palomares said. “It’s not going to be easy but as long as we stick to making the routine plays, we are going to be tough to beat.”

But as the Rattlers prepare for their trip to Laredo, they also need the support of the community.

Due to the travel, lodging, and basic necessities needed to make the long trip down south, the Rattlers are currently asking for donations to help them make the journey.

To do this, the Rattlers are currently seen at various intersections throughout San Marcos offering bottles of water to both guests and visitors while asking for donations.

If you want to help donate, the Rattlers currently have a team account through Cash App and Venmo where you can send money directly to the team.

The Rattlers are scheduled to play the World Series July 10-15.

Cash App- $10uAll-StarsSoftball Venmo-@ SM- Rattlers- 10uAllstars.