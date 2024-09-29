A look at the October marathon schedule in San Marcos

MOE JOHNSON

DAILY RECORD COLUMNIST

RUN WITH MOE By Moe Johnson As the George Jones song goes, “The Race Is On.” San Marcos runners will be busy in the month of October. I mentioned several weeks ago that San Marcos will have a race every weekend for the next four weeks. Looking back on the race calendar from years gone by, it is hard to remember the last time San Marcos had a race every weekend. In the early 2000 years the races were held down at the courthouse square. There were as many as eight races over the summer months. Many were put on by organizations that are no longer in existence. Looking at October 2024, we are back to the good old days.

First race up is next weekend on Oct. 5 for the San Marcos Academy Bear 5K out at the grounds of the Academy. This race promises to have a good turnout of runners and will be a scenic run. The most unusual point of the Bear 5K is the younger age groups. Starting at under five years old and moving up every two years from there, it is a great race for the kids that usually have to settle for a kid’s run of about half a mile or less. After 19 years old there are 10 year age groups. And not to be outdone with the young age groups, the senior citizen runners will have an age group for the over 80 years old runners. This will be a good race for most ages of runners and a few that have hardly ever been listed for a race. The money raised will go to improving the Academy School in various areas around the grounds and buildings. Race starts at 8 a.m.

On Oct. 12 the Great Springs Trail Race is out at the Purgatory Creek Natural Area on Hunter Road and RR 12 intersection. Organizers are expecting a big turnout with the money made going to improving the trails for hikers and runners. There are two race distances for runners. A longer race of 13.1 miles (half marathon distance) with an entry fee of $115. A shorter 10K distance is also available for an entry fee of $90. They are expecting a big turnout, so they have put limits on the number of entries for each of the races. The half marathon race is limited to the first 245 runners and the 10K has a limit of 105 runners. Race organizers are offering a nice swag bag of goodies to entered runners. Running on trails is different from the usual paved roads and with trees and wildlife as a background instead of parked cars and houses.

Following the monthly calendar on Oct. 19, the San Marcos Kiwanis Great Pumpkin Dash is being held. This will be a first time route out at the LaCima Development Area with an out and back race. The start will be at the La Cima Recreation Activity location on Central Park road. Entry fee until Oct. 17 is $30. Day of race entry fee is $40. With a new race course for this year’s race, the organizers are offering a long sleeved hooded t-shirt as a different race shirt. With cooler weather getting closer, this will be a good shirt to wear on chilly days. Age groups start at 15 years and under; 16 – 19; and then 10 year age groups to over 70 years. The Overall Awards include Male and Female Overall; a Masters Overall (40 – 49); Senior Masters Overall (50 – 59); and Grand Masters (60 – 99). There will be a kids trail run for youngsters 12 and under for $10. Every runner will receive a nice cross country medal for their efforts. The money raised from the Kiwanis race goes to scholarships for local students. It will be interesting to see how the first time race course will be received by runners. Looking over the course it does have a few uphill grades to challenge the runners.

Finishing off the month of October race calendar is the Dia De Los Muertos 5K out at Hernandez Elementary School on a nice out and back race course. This is a fun race with many of the runners in costumes celebrating the Day of the Dead event. Entry fee is $35 and for runners that are 18 years and younger the entry fee is $25. Age groups start with 11- 18; 19 – 29; in 10 year age groups up to 70 – 99 years. The awards include an Overall Champion for both Male and Female and a Grand Masters Overall award also. The fun thing with this race is that so many runners enter just to show off their costumes. For race spectators that makes the race viewing well worth the time to watch the race.

The thing that stands out for these four races is that the money raised from the race goes to worthy causes. There is no personal gain from any person but benefit scholarships or improvement of the school or environment trails. It would be nice to see a good turnout for the races from area runners.