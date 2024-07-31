Mahdi and McCloud make Maxwell Award list

Quarterback Jordan Mc-Cloud and running back Ismail Mahdi were named to the Maxwell Award list.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the college football player of the year and has been given out since 1937. Award winners include Vince Young, Cam Newton, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Texas State is one of two schools from the Group of Five to have multiple players named to the Maxwell Award list. The other school is Liberty which also had two players named in the list, featuring quarterback Kaiden Salter and running back Quinton Cooley.

In his lone season at James Madison before transferring to Texas State in the spring, McCloud passed for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Dukes en route to capturing the Sun Belt Player of the Year. James Madison finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.

Running back Ismail Mahdi finished his first season for the Bobcats running for 1,331 yards on 223 carries and 10 touchdowns. Mahdi also caught 20 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown along with returning 22 kickoffs for 563 yards and one touchdown. Mahdi was named First-team All-Sun Belt and six All-American teams.

Both McCloud and Mahdi were named to the preseason First-team All-Sun Belt.

Texas State begins fall practice today in preparation for the 2024 season. The Bobcats will start the season at home against the Lamar Cardinals Saturday Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc