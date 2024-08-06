Mahdi, McCloud and Shipley named to preseason watch list

Multiple Texas State players were named to the preseason award watch lists this past weekend.

This follows quarterback Jordan McCloud and running back Ismail Mahdi being named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is given to the College Player of the Year and decided by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters and NCAA head coaches.

Mahdi was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player. Mahdi ran the ball for 1,331 yards on 223 carries and touchdowns for the Bobcats while catching 20 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown last season. Mahdi also returned 22 kickoffs for 563 yards and one touchdown.

McCloud was named to the Walter Camp Award watch list, which is given to the College Player of the Year and decided by FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

In his only season at James Madison, McCloud passed for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Dukes while running for 276 yards on 96 carries and eight touchdowns. McCloud helped lead James Madison to a 12-2 record.

Kicker Mason Shipley was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker. Shipley was a perfect 15-15 in field goal attempts while being 58-59 on extra points last season.

Texas State will start the 2024 regular season at home against the Lamar Cardinals. Kickoff is set for Saturday Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc