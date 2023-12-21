Mason named Sun Belt Player of the Week

After a stellar week on the hardwood, Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason was chosen as the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Week on Tuesday. It is the first time he has earned the honor in his career.

Mason averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game in the Bobcats’ two victories. He also made 10-of-21 (47.7%) attempts from the field and was 17-for-22 (77.3%) at the free throw line.

The San Antonio native began the week with a 20-point performance on 5-of-10 shooting and converted 9-of-10 charity stripe attempts. His six assists and four steals were career bests while he also retrieved six boards in the win over Jarvis Christian.

Mason followed by scoring 18 points, of which 14 came in the second half, as he made 5-of-11 shots and went 8-for-12 on free throws. He also finished with five assists, four rebounds and three steals as the Bobcats claimed a 7360 win at Sam Houston, the program’s first over the Bearkats on the road since 2001.

Next up for Mason and Texas State is a meeting with 3rd-ranked and undefeated Houston on Thursday in the Space City.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc