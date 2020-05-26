Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Molina named to TASCO All-Region Second Team

Tue, 05/26/2020 - 3:53pm
San Marcos Boys' Soccer
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

San Marcos junior forward Melvin Molina was named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) All-Region Second Team on Sunday.

Molina led District 26-6A with 32 goals while also dishing out 15 assists this season. His stellar play helped the Rattlers earn a 7-10-5 overall record, including a 4-5-4 record in district play, before the season was shut down one game early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The forward was named Co-Forward of the Year in April, along with Schertz Clemens senior Jorge Ugaz. Molina was also named to the TASCO All-Region First Team in 2019.

