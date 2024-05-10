Multiple Academy players named to All-District team

Multiple San Marcos Academy baseball and softball players were named to the All-District team following the completion of their 2024 seasons.

The Bears baseball qualified for the playoffs after placing in second place behind San Antonio Lutheran. Academy fell in the Area Round of the playoffs to Northland Christian High School in Houston.

Eight Academy baseball players were named to the all-district team with five making First Team All-District.

Jett Clayton, C.J. Crauthers, Parrish Facciponte, Isaiah Quintanilla and Tyler Whitaker were all named First Team All-District for the Bears.

Caleb Armstrong was named Second Team All-District while Aiden Nolan and Ayden Petrosky were named Honorable Mention.

The Academy Softball team had five players named to the All-District team.

Though the season wasn’t what the Bears had hoped for, Academy will build on this year into next season.

Hope Benton was named to the First Team All-District team while Chloe Crawford and Lizzy Scull were named to the Second Team All-District team. Crawford was also named to the TAPPS Academic All-State team.

Blue Pepin-Furstenfeld and Emma Scull were named Honorable Mention.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc