Oltmann earns second Sun Belt Player of the Week honor

Texas State junior shortstop Tara Oltmann was voted the Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

“Tara is the hardest working player I have ever coached,” Texas State softball head coach Ricci Woodard said. “Her approach to the game last week was so fun to watch.”

In Texas State’s three-game road sweep of Georgia State over the weekend, Oltmann swung for six hits, including two doubles and a home run, and six RBIs for a .667/.727/1.222 hitting line. The Bobcats won their doubleheader against the Panthers on Tuesday, 6-2 and 9-0, and closed out the series on Wednesday with a 10-5 victory.

It’s the second time the Giddings native has been named the Player of the Week this season and joins second baseman Sara Vanderford as the only active Bobcats to win the conference’s weekly award multiple times.

Oltmann will look to extend her 17-game hitting and on-base streak this week when Texas State (20-3, 5-0 Sun Belt) hosts Tarleton State (11-21) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., then Coastal Carolina (8-13, 1-5) for a three-game series on Thursday and Friday.