Pair of Bobcats place in top 20 at Texas Amateur Championship

Wed, 06/23/2021 - 4:56pm
Texas State Men's Golf
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Texas State juniors Clayton King and Wyatt Koricanek both finished in the top 20 at the 112th Texas Amateur Golf Championship at the Midland Country Golf Club on Sunday.

King placed fourth in the tournament, shooting 7-under-par 281 through 72 holes on the weekend. He saved his best round for last with a 4-under par 68 in the championship. King also earned 3-under par 69 in both the second and third rounds on the 7,373-yard course.

Koricanek started the weekend off strong with a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday and a 5-under-par 67 on Friday. But a 3-over-par 75 on the last day of the tournament moved him into a three-way tie for 19th.

This year’s Texas Amateur Golf Championship featured 144 entrants.

