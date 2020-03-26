Pearson named to Lou Henson All-America Team

Nijal Pearson was named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, Texas State announced Thursday.

Pearson was previously named to the Lou Henson Preseason Watch List on Nov. 8, 2019. The senior guard from Beaumont registered a career-high 601 points this year, becoming the first player in program history to post three consecutive 500-point seasons and setting a new all-time scoring record of 2,122 points.

The Lou Henson All-America Team recognizes the top 40 NCAA Division I mid-major men’s basketball players. Little Rock sophomore guard Markquis Nowell joined Pearson as the only other Sun Belt player to receive the honor. The award is named after former long-time Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lou Henson.

Pearson becomes the 10th Bobcat to be named an All-American and the first since James Patrick, who was named to the NAIA All-America team in 1979.

The NCAA Division I Council is set to vote on granting student-athletes whose seasons were impacted by the coronavirus another year of eligibility on March 30.