PLAYOFF TIME: San Marcos aims to defeat SA Brandeis in bi-district round

After a thrilling win over San Antonio East Central, the San Marcos Rattlers will now look to knock off San Antonio Brandeis for their first playoff win since 2017.

The Rattlers’ victory over East Central not only gave the team their second straight playoff appearance for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but also a boost in team morale, according to interim head football coach Kurtis Kloiber

“That win gave us confidence,” Kloiber said. “We have now qualified for the playoffs for two straight years despite switching over districts. This year has been full of ups and downs but for us it’s been the mantra of the next man up.”

Qualifying for the playoffs, however, is not the only thing the Rattlers want to accomplish.

It’s been a mission for the coaching staff to establish a tradition at San Marcos to not only qualify for the playoffs but also win those coveted trophies.

“It’s a big goal,” Kloiber said. “Ever since we came down here, we’ve wanted to establish a gold ball tradition here. We want to make it a habit of not just making the playoffs but also winning multiple playoff games as well.”

As for their opponent, the Broncos finished the regular season with an 8-2 record finishing second overall in District 28-6A behind San Antonio Reagan who handed Brandeis its second loss of the season along with area power San Antonio Brennan.

Brandeis is led by junior quarterback J.C. Evans who heads up the passing attack despite battling injuries.

“He is really long,” Kloiber said. “His height gives him an advantage by being able to see over his offensive line. He was a really good arm but he can also hurt you on the ground with his legs.”

The Broncos’ pro-style offense makes use of multiple tight ends to move the chains on critical downs while mixing run and pass plays.

“They are a pro-style team,” Kloiber said. “They have two really tall tight ends that they like to use on third down to convert into first downs using RPOs (Run Pass Option).”

Along with Brandeis’ tight ends, Evans’ top target has been sophomore wide receiver Jaden Perez, who has tallied 526 yards and three touchdowns on 34 catches.

The Broncos rushing attack is led by junior running back Joseph Coleman with 163 carries for 868 yards and nine touchdowns. Evans leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 10 touchdowns on 66 carries on 348 yards rushing.

While the pro style-offense may work for the Broncos, the Rattlers will look to return back to their own ground game.

“It’s our brand of football,” Kloiber said. “We threw the ball a lot more than we needed to, which isn’t a bad thing but we are always going to try and establish a rushing attack.”

The offense will receive a much needed boost as senior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon returns from injury to take at the helm for the Rattler offense.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio.