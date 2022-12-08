Presley records triple-double in San Marcos’ victory over Brentwood Christian

Senior forward Malik Presley recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double as San Marcos defeated the Brentwood Christian in a 89-66 win.

The Rattlers ability to pass the ball Tuesday proved pivotal in the victory over the Bears, according to head basketball coach Dan Miller.

“I was really proud of the guys for the ball movement,” Miller said. “We had a season high of 22 assists compared to six turnovers which is an excellent ratio. I loved how the guys were able to share the ball and attacking off those passes. It was a great offensive performance. Brentwood Christian is a great team who is ranked 2nd in the TAPPS 4A Top 10 rankings.”

An off week for San Marcos came at a critical time as the Rattlers were able to get in a much needed practice with players coming off on injury, sickness, or coming off the gridiron which has made a significant difference in the team’s play Tuesday night.

“It felt really good to see [the team) play with trust,” Miller said. “We were finally able to get some practice in last week with the guys that were coming over from football as well as getting a couple of guys back from injury, sickness, or illness. The win was a result of us being able to practice together that hopefully will continue as we head into the New Braunfels Tournament. The guys are identifying and buying into their roles all without Kaden [Gumbs] who won’t be back in a couple more weeks. But the guys are feeling good about where we are at though this tournament will be tough.”

While Presley’s triple-double caught plenty of attention, Miller explained that the senior forward has been consistently playing at an extremely high level.

“Triple doubles are hard to get in a high school game,” Miller said. “In high school it’s a 32 minute game whereas in the NBA is a 48 minute game and in College is a 40 minute game. So it was a phenomenal performance. I think he only missed six shots and he had a career high 11 assists. He was going to the offensive glass and really it was just a great night for him from a high major player. He is in a great head space and with Kaden out, he doesn’t add any extra pressure on himself to step up his game but he also knows the importance of doing that.”

Alongside Presley’s outstanding performance, the Rattlers also saw several standout performances.

“As a sophomore, Cash Good continues to make great strides at being the point guard,” Miller said. “He has stretched into that starting lineup with Kaden out and he has done a great job of getting us into our actions. Mateus Perkins has been playing at a high level. He is what I call a ‘Junkyard Dog’ where he is really tough on the rebounds, blocking shots as well as having a monster dunk in the game.”

San Marcos is back on the road as the Rattlers will participate in the New Braunfels River City Classic Thursday through Saturday.