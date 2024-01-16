Quarterback TJ Finley announces his intention to enter the transfer portal

Texas State University starting quarterback T.J. Finley announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, according to his own personal instagram post.

The announcement came a day after former Arizona and Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura announced his commitment to Texas State.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Finley had previously announced his intentions to stay at Texas State according to his own personal instagram account.

Finley joined the Bobcats in the fall of 2022 where he soon won the starting quarterback job.

In his first start as quarterback, Finley helped lead Texas State to their first ever win over a Power 5 oppenent in the Bobcats season opener against Baylor winning 42-31.

Finley finished the season passing for over 3,439 yards, which broke the school record for most passing yards in a single season. Finley also passed for 24 touchdowns in his lone season at Texas State.

Finley started all 12 games for the Bobcats leading to an 8-5 record, the school’s best record in the FBS era and first eight-win season since 2008. The season concluded with Texas State's first ever bowl appearance and bowl win in the Servpro First Responder Bowl.

Texas State will now enter the 2024 season with their seventh different starting quarterback since 2015.