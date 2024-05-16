Rattler Spring Game Preview

The Rattlers will finally put cleats to turf at Toyota Rattler Stadium this Thursday.

San Marcos has practiced 11 times since Apr. 22 leading up to their annual Spring Game on May 16. The Rattlers have been working to implement their schemes as well as getting new players comfortable after a senior-laden roster from last season hit the graduation stage.

“I think in spring ball at the high school level, you kind of know who you got. There’s going to be some competition spots, but not to the degree that you see at the college level. Typically, the high school competition kind of sorts itself out pretty quick,” head coach John Walsh said. “What I’ve been pleased with our guys is — because spring ball can get long — we stay competitive. The energy’s always been high, and I think they’re all glad the spring game’s coming this week.”

Defensively, the Rattlers have a new pair of co-defensive coordinators — Josh Allen and Bryan Webb. Allen and Webb have both been on the defensive staff at San Marcos for multiple seasons, with Webb having experience as a defensive coordinator for San Marcos in the past. Allen and Webb have been working to install their new defensive system throughout spring practice.

“We’re going to be able to cover at cornerback. We’ve got Garrett Stennett, who’s got Division I offers. We have Henry Harris who has a lot of Division I offers. So when you have two corners that you can lock up and just cover whoever, then you get to load the box (and) stop the run,” Walsh said. “And if you know anything about football — if you can run the football and stop the run, you’re going to win a lot of games. Knowing our personnel and those corners, I told [Webb and Allen] I wanted to load the box in a 3-3 stack and have a four-man front to offset it. Those two guys have been working together to build that and it’s surely been hard to scheme, I know that.”

The game won’t just be about on-field progressions though, it will also be a community event. Students from De Zavala and Mendez elementary schools will participate in a flag football game on the field leading into the spring game, and then seven on seven games between Miller and Goodnight middle schools will commence at halftime.

“I think athletically for school spirit and the town, you can go out to those ballparks and there’s little ones playing baseball and softball. You don’t have football at that young age, so we just wanted to bring it K through 12,” Walsh said. “You’re going to see — if you get out there early enough pregame — Buck [Steyn] playing quarterback for Mendez. You’re going to see some other guys playing quarterback for De Zavala and those little ones get to play in front of a crowd with the lights on and have a good time. Then we’ll bring the older kids, Miller and Goodnight, and they don’t need our help. They’ll get after it at halftime.”

The Rattlers have been preparing in a practice setting over the past month before getting to showcase their skills under the lights at Toyota Rattler Stadium on May 16, and Walsh has made it clear to his squad that this is where they get to reap the benefits of their work. Walsh wants the event to feel just like what it is in name to his team — a game where kids can let loose and have a positive experience. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

“Going into Thursday, it’s all about just having a good time. I mean, we’ve been going at each other and getting work,” Walsh said. “The definition of work for us is really competing, being physical and learning. Now I just want those guys to go out there in front of the crowd, be good entertainment and have a good time doing it.

