Rattlers back for Phase II of summer workouts

Nearly a month after going on hiatus from its voluntary workouts, San Marcos re-opened its on-campus summer strength and conditioning programs Monday.

The school shut down the workouts on June 16 after one participant tested positive for COVID-19. SMCISD originally planned to return on July 6, but the University Interscholastic League (UIL) made the decision to keep all camps across the state closed until July 16 in anticipation of the July 4 holiday.

It was the first time many of the Rattlers’ new coaches got to work with the student-athletes as official members of the school’s staff. It was also the first time incoming freshmen were permitted to participate after being held out of the first phase of the program.

The UIL will allow football teams to begin their training camps on August 3. San Marcos head football coach John Walsh is looking forward to getting to work with his full squad.

“We’ve got to get our kids’ bodies trained, you know, and we’re going to do it the right way. We’re gonna be all masked, we’re gonna be overly-social distanced, you know, because right now, the most important thing ... is to make sure their central nervous system’s just working again,” Walsh said. “And they can do all the work they want to on their own but, unless you do it in a group setting, you’re really not attacking that body like it needs to be attacked. So we’re gonna stay safe, we’re gonna try to get our kids worked for the next month and get ready for August 3.”