Rattlers beat New Braunfels to tie for the district lead

San Marcos defeated the archrival New Braunfels Unicorns 4-3 forcing a tie for the district lead between the two rivals.

After three scoreless innings, the Rattlers and the Unicorns both scored two runs in the fourth inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, San Marcos broke the tiebreak as third baseman Dylan Nunez hit a RBI single for the Rattlers taking the lead at 3-2.

Later in the inning, the Rattlers added on to their lead when a Unicorn balk allowed Nunuz to score from third base extending the lead to 4-2.

New Braunfels didn’t go down easily, hitting an RBI double to make it a 4-3 game, but the Rattlers shut the door on a comeback to seal the win.

Starting pitcher Reagan Chomel threw a complete game allowing nine hits, three earned runs, one walk and striking out nine batters.

The Rattlers will play New Braunfels again Friday night in San Marcos.

