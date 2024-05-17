Rattlers clash with staff in annual basketball game

The San Marcos Rattlers basketball team will face off against the San Marcos High School faculty in the annual Staff vs Rattlers basketball game.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. and will last till 4:20 p.m.

Student tickets cost $2 per ticket while teachers can buy a group pass for $20 with all proceeds going towards the basketball team.

The game will be highly anticipated with numerous staff members looking to show the basketball team how it is done while the Rattlers will look to prove their stuff against their elders.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc