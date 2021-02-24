Rattlers defeated by Westlake at home

This season has been nothing short of strange, as there have been many game cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19, and more recently, the winter snow storm that shook up the entire state of Texas.

The Rattlers took the field for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night, where they were defeated by the Austin Westlake Chaparrals, 2-0, at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. It marks the fifth-straight loss for San Marcos.

Despite the loss, head coach Lisa Mazur thought her team came out and played hard against the Chaparrals.

“I was real, real, real pleased with the effort,” Mazur said. “I thought we were more physical than we have been in the past.”

The Rattlers (3-6, 0-5 district) started off strong and were able to match Westlake’s physicality. Within the first 12 minutes of the game, senior Melvin Molina made an attempt at the goal, but his shot went wide to the left. The Chaparrals responded quickly with a shot attempt of their own, but it didn’t make it in the goal.

By halftime, the score was still 0-0.

At the start of the second half, the physicality continued. Less than 10 minutes in, Molina had another shot attempt, but again, it didn’t make it in the goal.

Westlake (8-4-2, 5-1-1 district) swiftly answered back and scored the first goal of the game with 31 minutes left. The Chaparrals were able to score again off a deflection from a corner kick within three minutes of their first goal, putting them up 2-0.

Mazur thought her team had a chance to take advantage of a few plays up top, but ultimately, the Chaparrals secured the win.

“They were just so good, they were quick, they use their body well,” Mazur said. “We had some opportunities that maybe we could have capitalized and maybe been a little bit sharper up top … you’re playing a very good team.”

District play has been tough for the Rattlers, with a few opponents being ranked in the state, such as Lake Travis and Austin Bowie. Mazur hopes her team will continue to push through the rest of the season.

“Well, I tell you what, we have a very good district,” Mazur said. “We still have a hard road ahead of us. If we can keep our spirits up and keep pushing, that’s all I can ask for.”

The Rattlers continue district play on Friday against Buda Hays at 7:45 p.m. at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. Mazur believes her team can secure a win.

“We’re gonna get the win, we need to get the win,” Mazur said. “I think when you play this hard, it almost feels like you’re due. I just gotta keep their spirits up. You know, we can play with anybody.”