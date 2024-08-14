Rattlers drop season opener against Weiss

San Marcos dropped the season opener on the road against the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves, losing 3-2 [9-25, 25-20, 11-25, 2520, 8-15].

The Rattlers struggled early against the Wolves and dropped the first set 25-9. San Marcos rebounded in the second set to win 25-20.

After dropping the third set, the Rattlers once again answered back and won the fourth set 25-20 to force a final fifth set.

San Marcos couldn’t complete the comeback as Weiss won 15-8.

The Rattlers will compete at the Katy-Cy Fair ISD Tournament among 48 other teams Aug. 15 through Aug. 17. San Marcos is currently scheduled to play Katy High, Cypress Ranch and Klein Cain in pool play. The Rattlers performance in pool on Thursday will move the team in another round of play on Friday before bracket play on Saturday.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc