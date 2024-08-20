Rattlers finish Katy-Cy Fair Tourney on high note, battle Hippos tonight

San Marcos wrapped up tournament play on Saturday during the Katy-Cy Fair Tournament, ending their weekend on a two-game winning streak.

After splitting group play on Friday against the Katy Mayde Creek Rams and the A&M Consolidated Tigers, the Rattlers advanced to the next round of play against the Jersey Village Falcons.

The Rattlers and the Falcons battled in a fierce first set that ended with both teams going over the 25-point mark. Despite being in a tough battle, the Rattlers were unable to take the first set, losing 27-25.

San Marcos and Jersey Village once again competed in another hard fought set but the Falcons put away the Rattlers 25-20 to secure the match win.

The Rattlers advanced to bracket play on Saturday where San Marcos was placed in Flight 7.

The opening game of Flight 7 saw San Marcos take on the Cy Springs Panthers.

The Rattlers defeated the Panthers 25-18 in the first set and looked to close it out in the second. San Marcos completed their mission, winning the second set in dominating fashion 25-15 to both take the match and advance to the championship game of Flight 7.

In the Flight 7 final, the Rattlers met the Cy Ridge Rams.

In another tough opening set, San Marcos pulled through and defeated the Rams 2520. The Rattlers later won the second set 25-19 to take the finals of Flight 7 and finish the Katy-Cy Fair Tournament with a 4-4 record.

San Marcos will be back on the road Tuesday Night as the Rattlers make the trip up to Hutto in a showdown with the Hippos. Hutto enters Tuesday’s game with a 5-4 record after playing in the Round Rock Westwood Tourney.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos will play their first home games of the year at the Ragin’ Rattler Tournament.

The Ragin’ Rattler Tournament is set to start play Thursday with pool play then conclude Saturday with bracket play.

