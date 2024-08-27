Rattlers place third at Ragin’ Rattler Tournament, battle Reagan tonight

The Rattlers took third place at the Ragin’ Rattler Tournament this past weekend to improve their record to 10-7 for the year.

Before San Marcos concluded play at the tournament, the Rattlers battled the Odessa Bronchos in a nontournament game.

San Marcos and Odessa battled in the tough first set before the Rattlers defeated the Bronchos 25-21.

In the second set, the Rattlers and the Bronchos once again played in a competitive back and forth affair before San Marcos found themselves trailing 20-16. But the Rattlers went on a 6-1 run and took a 22-21 lead.

San Marcos later took a 23-22 lead before Odessa went on a 3-0 run to take the second set at 25-23 and tie the match at 1-1.

In the pivotal third set, San Marcos and Odessa once more went toe to toe with each other with neither holding a lead larger than three points. The Rattlers again found themselves trailing at 1714 before going on a 4-0 run to take a 18-17 lead.

Odessa tied the game at 18-18, but San Marcos retook the lead following a kill from Brinkley Reeves, allowing the Rattlers to put away the Bronchos to win the third set 25-22.

The third set win allowed San Marcos to control the fourth set. After another close battle, the Rattlers led 10-9 before going on a 8-2 run and taking a commanding 18-12 lead. San Marcos cruised to a 25-15 win in the third set to win the match 3-1.

San Marcos returned to the tournament on Saturday playing in Pool E with Pool B champion the Austin Bowie Bulldogs and Pool A runner-up the Austin Regents Knights.

The Rattlers played the Knights in the first game of pool play. San Marcos and Regents were locked in a tough battle in the first set before the Rattlers pulled away for a 26-24 win in the first set.

In another epic battle in the second set, the Rattlers swept the Knights by winning the second set 25-22.

In the second match of pool play, San Marcos battled Bowie with a championship spot on the line. The Bulldogs put away the Rattlers in the first set 25-17 before winning the second set 25-20. Bowie later defeated Regents 25-15, 25-15 to win Pool E with San Marcos taking second place.

The Rattlers secured third place in the tournament after their scheduled game with Odessa was opted not to be played after both teams played the day before.

San Marcos continues non-district play tonight in a road game against the San Antonio Reagan Rattlers. Tip-off for San Marcos-Reagan is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

