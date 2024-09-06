Rattlers play home opener against Pflugerville Weiss

The Rattlers return home for the first game at Toyota Ratter Stadium where San Marcos will battle the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves.

San Marcos will look to bounce back from their 63-8 loss to Hutto.

Weiss is coming off a thrilling 42-41 over the Round Rock McNeil Mavericks for the Wolves’ first win of the season.

Freshman Quarterback Jaxon Schad passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns while running back Nick Johnson ran for 202 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns.

This will be the first ever game between the Rattlers and the Wolves with Weiss first establishing their football team in 2018.

The Wolves are coming off a successful 9-1 season with their only regular season loss coming against Waco Midway in a three-tie for the district title along with Harker Heights. Weiss ended their season in the Bi-District round of the playoffs to the Cedar Hill Longhorns.

Weiss dropped down from Class 6A to Class 5A and were placed in District 12 with A&M Consolidated, Austin Anderson, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Buda Hays, College Station, Kyle Lehman, Lockhart and Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Kickoff for San Marcos- Weiss is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc