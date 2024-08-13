Rattlers show improvement during scrimmages before season opener

San Marcos wrapped up last week with a pair of scrimmages both at Georgetown and in Wimberley.

Head Coach Megann Ollett is already seeing improvement from her team as the Rattlers look to contend for their fifth straight playoff appearance and first playoff win since the 2020 season.

“For the first time in my three years here, they came out confident and ready to go,” Ollett said. “They didn’t get discouraged over things they would normally do in the past. They are playing with a new level of maturity, and that was great to see. They were [also] taking care of plays, and pushing each other to be better.”

Though San Marcos has shown improvement, Ollett noted the Rattlers still are in need of improvement in other areas of their game.

“We still have to get better at passing,” Ollett said. “[That’s with] service passing and free ball passing, so we can execute the plays that we can fire faster and move people around where it doesn’t get out of system.”

During the two scrimmages, the Rattlers tested themselves against some of the best teams in Central Texas, mainly Georgetown and Wimberley.

Playing against tough competition, the Rattlers look to learn more about what they can improve when the regular season starts.

“With this group now they have the confidence in what they can achieve, it is very important,” Ollett said. “They can work on it to move forward, and it helps reiterate [what we are teaching them].”

San Marcos began their season on the road against Pflugerville Weiss with the game starting after the Daily Record’s time of press.

