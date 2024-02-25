Rattlers sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers

SIGNING DAY

This is part two of a twopart series following San Marcos Rattler athletes signing their NLIs to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Three San Marcos Athletes signed their national letters of intent with their respective colleges Logan Luna, Rosario Castro-Rosas and Dylan Nunez signed on the dotted line with McPherson College, Rice University and Hendrix College, respectively, to compete at football, dance and baseball.

Speaking about Luna, Football Head Coach John Walsh was excited to have the senior linebacker have the opportunity to play at the college level.

“I’ve had a few football players go to McPherson and have success,” Walsh said. “Logan is not going to be someone who puts themselves out there and be loud. But when you watch the film, he gets loud, and then it pops out to you. He is not a big guy playing in the trenches, but he was effective and good for us. Kudos to a few coaches around the nation who saw it and recognize his value.'

Having helped Luna adjust to a new position during the 2023 season, Assistant Football Coach and Head Baseball Coach Brian Webb talked about the senior’s ability to excel.

“He had only played five games at linebacker,” Webb said. “We started from ground zero during the bye week and taught him what he needed to learn. He was a natural at it from reading the block to getting off the block. He got caught a few times, but we were not playing little league football. This is 6A football where guys are going to play on Saturday and Sunday.

Luna’s no-talk, hardwork attitude was one of the reasons McPherson was able to have the senior on their roster.

“Someone noticed him,” Webb said. “His character, work ethic and attitude. You don’t have to be a ‘Rah-Rah’ type of football player, but you have to be physical, and he is very physical. … He makes big time plays for us. It’s good to see a kid like that have success.”

Castro-Rosas was also honored as the senior signed her letter of intent to continue her dance career at Rice University.

“It was a very exciting day,” Castro-Rosas said. “I didn’t want to dance after high school, but when I stepped into the clinic, I immediately wanted to dance at Rice.”

One of the reasons Castro- Rosas wanted to sign with Rice was not only to continue her dance career in college but also to attend a highly prestigious school for life after college.

“I first visited in the fall,” Castro-Rosas said. “I’ve always wanted to go to an Ivy [League School] or a school close to an Ivy. Rice was the dream, and I’ve been working really hard over these past four years. I’m really glad to be going now.”

Because Rice is just starting their dance program, Castro-Rosas wanted an opportunity to both dance and focus on her academics.

“I liked the aspect that it was low commitment,” Castro-Rosas said. “I would be able to focus on my studies while also doing what I love.”

Nunez is another Rattler athlete signing to not only play at the collegiate level but also continue their academic career at a prestigious university at Hendrix College.

With the ability to play college baseball, but also continue to education, Hendrix was the best place for the senior.

“The atmosphere was great,” Nunez said. “The coaching staff and the players are so amazing as well as the academics. I’m big on that, and I pride myself in the classroom. It was one of the main reasons I wanted to go there.”

Even Webb knows how big education is with both Nunez and his entire family.

“Academics go first with him and his family,” Webb said. “He has other things going on that is not just baseball that he is great at. His mother and family are great people, so academics is something he takes great pride in.”

With Nunez becoming the third baseball player to play college baseball in the 2024 class and seventh from the district championship winning in 2023, the Rattler baseball team continues their long tradition of sending players to the next level.

“It’s a tribute to the program and what it means to both the school and the community,” Webb said. “Just to have another player sign is a tribute to how far the program has grown. The scouts recognize we do play good baseball here, and I’m proud to see another sign.”

