Rattlers sweep the Rockets to win second straight game

The Rattlers won their second straight district game as San Marcos defeated the Converse Judson Rockets 3-0 [25-14, 25-10, 25-12].

The win moves the Rattlers into a tie for fourth place with the Clemens Buffaloes.

“This game was big, and I wanted us to take advantage of the big wins and gain confidence,” Head Coach Megann Ollett said. “We were able to do that, but we have a lot to work on in order to solidify some stuff for the district.”

San Marcos had a rough start to district play, losing their first two matches to both Buda Johnson and Schertz Clemens.

With their season on the line, both the Rattlers and senior outside hitter Brinkley Reeves knew it was time to lock in to keep their playoff streak alive.

“Starting district 0-2 showed us that we can’t play around,” Reeves said. “These were two games we needed to win. Everyone has done a great job of acknowledging that we can’t play around, and we were locked in for these games. This is probably one of the best games we have played and the first sweep we made.”

A goal for the Rattlers in their showdown with the Rockets was not only to get a critical win but also win in convincing fashion.

“It was extremely important,” Ollett said. “We needed that confidence builder. We had played Johnson and Clemens and won the first sets but then kinda fell off. We didn’t take care of business that night, so I wanted us to do it tonight.”

The response was a dominant first set win at 25-14 followed by a 25-10 win in the second set for the Rattlers. San Marcos then completed the sweep by winning the third set 25-12.

The Rattlers will battle the Cibolo Steele Knights at 7 p.m. Friday night at Steele High School with the winner taking firm control of the fourth place in the district standings.