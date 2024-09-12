Rattlers' sweep of St. Michaels, start district vs Jaguars

The Rattlers concluded non-district play with a sweep of the St. Michaels Warriors 3-0 [25-11, 2520, 25-22].

San Marcos improves their overall record to 1210 and will start district play on Friday.

“I thought we really executed things in the first set,” Head Coach Megan Ollett said. “We struggled with keeping that intensity all the way through, but we were able to pull it off. St. Michaels was able to make some adjustments, which made it difficult for us.

“Overall, I’m super proud of the program, because we had a clean sweep throughout at all three levels.”

The Rattlers blitzed the Warriors in the first set by jumping out to a 9-5 lead before going on a 9-4 run to take a commanding 18-9 advantage. San Marcos closed out the first set with the win at 25-11.

“We just worried about playing our game,” Ollett said. “Keeping our energy, taking off the ball and moving our feet.”

St. Michaels responded in the second set by jumping out to a 10-6 lead, but the Rattlers answered back with a 5-0 run to take the lead at 1110. The game was tied at 13-13 before San Marcos went on a 6-1 run and led the Warriors 19-14. St. Michaels attempted to make a comeback, but the Rattlers slammed the door on their opportunity for the set win to take the second set 25-20 to lead the match 2-0.

“Sometimes we don’t get mentally focused, so we pull them back in,” Ollett said. “We went back to those basics and then everybody got up ready to swing and execute the ball.”

The third set was once again a scrap as the game was tied at 10-10. The Rattlers went on a short 3-0 run, which pushed San Marcos to take a 20-16 lead. However the Warriors went on a 6-3 run and were one point behind, trailing the Rattlers 23-22.

But back-to-back kills by outside hitters Brinkley Reeves and Kylie Joseph ended the Warriors comeback hopes as San Marcos won the third at 25-22 and took the match at 3-0.

San Marcos will start district play this Friday in a showdown with their Hays County neighbors in the Buda Johnson Jaguars.

Tip-off is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. at Johnson High School.

