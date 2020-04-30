A Red-Winged Blackbird, from my bay window

From my bay window and my work station office, I can see birds feed from the bird feeder. One day last month I captured a female Red-winged Blackbird.

In animal symbolism, seeing a Red-winged Blackbird, a beautifully crafted song bird manifesting strength and agility when flying, means that you need to draw out, from inner-self, that beautiful you. They also protect their mates and other birds by chasing away even larger predators. They do not fear!

What does a female Red-winged Blackbird look like? They are an even, glossy black with red and yellow shoulder badges. Females are crisply streaked and dark-brownish overall, paler on the breast and often show a whitish eyebrow.

Is the Red-winged Blackbird helpful? They are important, beautiful predators of invertebrates in their breeding grounds and can have a large impact on grain and seed availability in their winter feeding ground. They eat seed, insects and even suet from your bird feeders. These cowbirds will puncture one of another blackbird’s eggs and lay their own egg in the nest.

If you live near water and want to attract Red-winged Blackbirds, offer seed and suet in early spring and late fall. Seeing this bird eating at your bird feeder is a real treat for birdwatchers.