Refreshed Bobcats regroup and reassess for Bearkats

Texas State was back in game week preparation mode after recovering during the bye week.

Bobcats and Head Coach G.J. Kinne took advantage of the bye week by going over the game film of last Thursday’s game against Arizona State while also focusing on academics.

“You have to stay in shape and work on some things when the self scout and game corrections come back,” Kinne said. “We put a huge emphasis on academics, getting caught up and ahead. Then obviously getting ready for Sam Houston and introducing them to the guys.”

Texas State enters their Week 5 clash against the Sam Houston State Bearkats with a 2-1 record with wins over Lamar and UTSA.

Despite a third of the season already completed, Kinne is of the belief that there is still more to learn about the Bobcats.

“It’s still early to know exactly what you are,” Kinne said. “When we are playing really well, we are pretty tough. Then just some inconsistencies with penalties. [First], it was the defense then in the second game the penalties were good. Then in the third game it was the offense. They are taking turns as far as that goes. The jury is still out on us, so Saturday is going to be a big test for us moving forward and getting into conference play.”

In evaluating the offense through the first three games of the season, offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich has noted the offense’s ability to respond in the face of adversity.

“That first half [against Arizona State], we spun around in the first drive, and then we responded to adversity really well,” Leftwich said. “You saw that in the UTSA game in the first two drives with the pick and the fourth down stop at the five yard line. These guys have a lot of resolve and tenacity. You see the talent, the capability and the explosive plays.”

Leftwich emphasized that the key to success for the Bobcats will be their ability to be consistent throughout the season while also sticking to the offensive system.

“[What] we struggle with the most is that we are so talented that it makes them think they have to do these incredible things, play outside of the system and go above and beyond,” Leftwich said. “As opposed to focusing on small things and what you are coached to do with fundamentals and technique. [When we] do that, we have the consistency we are looking for, so it’s just getting those guys to play within the system and trust what we are trying to do.”

Texas State will battle its old rival Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

