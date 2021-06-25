Reyes named new San Marcos head boys' soccer coach

San Marcos announced the hiring of new head boys’ soccer coach Conrado Reyes on Friday.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Rattlers and compete at a championship level in our district,” Reyes said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Reyes’ family moved to San Marcos in 1997, where he attended both the high school and Goodnight Middle School. After graduating, he served in the Marine Corps for four years, completing two tours in Iraq.

He graduated from Texas State in 2014 and soon after began working at Pfluger Elementary in Buda.

“I quickly realized that my passion was working with kids and helping them grow into young adults,” Reyes said. “I decided to go back to school to pursue my Alternative Teaching Certification from Huston-Tillotson.”

Reyes began his career in Seguin, where he coached both football and soccer. He’s spent the last three years at Lockhart as the head coach of the soccer team and offensive line coach of the football team. The Lions reached the playoffs under Reyes in both 2019 and 2020.

“Coach Reyes rose to the top of the search for our new Head Boys Soccer coach with his passion for all things San Marcos CISD,” Rattlers athletic director John Walsh said. “Conrado will be a great asset in our district.

“He had me early in the interview, when he said the events on September 11, 2001, moved him to join the Marine Corps and defend our liberties. That's a Rattler graduate — Rattler'in Up.”