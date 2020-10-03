San Marcos Academy earns first win of 2020, 40-38

San Marcos Academy (1-1) won a nail-biter at home on Friday inside Ingram Stadium against Marble Falls Faith Academy (1-1), 40-38. Bears head coach Les Davis said he was proud of the players for getting their first win as a six-man football team. And while SMA is still learning the difference between six-man and 11-man football, Davis expects the Bears to be "pretty good" once they figure it out. Above: SMA senior tight end Julian Hernandez Enriquez (No. 85) carries the ball at Ingram Stadium. Below: Senior wide receiver Gino Dipollino (No. 2) rushes past a pack of Faith Academy defenders.