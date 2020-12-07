San Marcos Academy finishes season in TAPPS semifinals

San Marcos Academy’s 2020 season came to a close on Friday as the team fell to the Texas School for the Deaf, 39-28, at Marble Falls Faith Academy in the semifinal round of the TAPPS Six Man Football Division I Playoff.

It was a strong showing for the Bears in their first season as a six-man football team. Head coach Les Davis said early in the season that the team was “still learning the differences between 11-man and six-man” football but that, once the players and coaches figured it out, they would be “pretty good.”

Davis’ words came true. SMA went 5-3 in the regular season that earned the Bears a playoff berth. The team accepted a forfeit from Midland Trinity to advance past the first round, moving them into a meeting with the Rangers (7-3, 2-1 district).

SMA has now made a postseason run in back-to-back seasons. Davis and the Bears will look to keep the streak alive in 2021.